Concern new rules will lead to over-diagnosis of ADHD

By Ruth Hill of RNZ

New rules allowing GPs and nurse practitioners to prescribe drugs to treat ADHD increase the risk of over-diagnosis, over-prescribing, addiction, psychosis and other harms, some clinicians are warning.

Christchurch hospitality worker Caity became increasingly anxious in the month after starting on ADHD medication.

"I just couldn't shut my brain off at night, so I went 11 days without sleeping, which was definitely not fun."

Then the TV started talking to her.

Caity had been prescribed atomoxetine by her GP while on the waiting list for an ADHD assessment.

It is not a controlled stimulant drug like Ritalin - but in rare cases, it can also trigger psychosis.

Admitted to Hillmorton Psychiatric Hospital, she was discharged too quickly.

"At that point I still believed probably about 50% of my psychosis, but I wasn't a danger to myself or others so they didn't really have a place for me.

"I was back within a month, and they were like 'What happened? Why did you stop taking your meds?' And I was 'I don't know'."

Caity has since been diagnosed with ADHD but does not currently take medication, and has not had another psychotic episode.

Prescriptions rising

Since GPs lost their authority to prescribe stimulants in 1999 - due to worries about the potential for abuse - only psychiatrists and paediatricians have been able to initiate treatment.

Yet prescriptions for ADHD medications increased more than tenfold in the last two decades.

Wellington psychiatrist and addiction specialist Dr Sam McBride said it was "inevitable" that having more prescribers (GPs and nurse practitioners) would lead to more prescribing - and more negative impacts.

As happened now, some drugs would end up being "diverted" into the hands of people who had not been prescribed them, he said.

"A certain number of people come to harm from abusing them. A small proportion will develop addiction in the context of exposure to stimulants.

"We can expect a small number of people to have psychosis precipitated by these medications. And we can also expect some people will have physical effects due to exposure to stimulants."

Those physical reactions could be short-term, like an irregular heartbeat, or become chronic, long-term problems.

There was also a risk to the wider health system: high demand for ADHD services could take "scarce medical resource" away from other parts of the health system.

"We'll see the development of private providers meeting the need. And I'm unclear whether we'll see the equity gains that were intended from the changes."

Accused of 'drug-seeking"'

The lack of capacity in the public health system in the last few years has forced many people to pay hundreds or even thousands of dollars for an ADHD assessment.

Bella* waited more than nine months and paid nearly $1000 for an ADHD assessment by a psychiatrist - but felt "let down" by the experience.

"He said something along the lines of 'a lot of people come in and try to get diagnosed so they can re-sell the medication'. It was like he had an idea of what I was trying to do that was completely inaccurate."

Bella said she had already told the doctor she was not interested in medication, she just wanted a diagnosis.

"I cried throughout most of that session because I thought I was finally in a space where I was going to get answers and support, and to be put down in that way ... I wasn't expecting that at all."

Three years on, she remains "really hurt" by the experience.

"I haven't gone for a second opinion because I'm honestly worried that I won't be seen for who I am or the mental hurdles that I overcome each day."

However, she has researched widely and found her own ways to mitigate some of the problems, including turning off social media notifications, exercise, proper sleep and good food.

"It's a lot of work and can be tiring, but the results have really paid off. I've also gone to therapy to work through some of the more ingrained habits and thought patterns, and I'm learning to accept myself and encourage the positive aspects of ADHD."

She thinks she will "most likely" go to her doctor for a second opinion at some point, but is in no hurry.

It's 'big business' - psychologist

A psychologist who worked at a private clinic specialising in neurodiversity said she left after witnessing "unethical and lazy practices".

There were clinicians who treated it like "a box ticking exercise" or ignored red flags.

"I saw people being diagnosed that I am confident did not have ADHD and when I raised it, it was like I was stepping out of line," said the woman, whom RNZ has agreed not to name.

In one devastating case, a teenager died of suspected suicide within weeks of being diagnosed with ADHD.

The psychologist believes no-one adequately explored what was really going on for him.

A proper assessment should involve digging deep into family history, home-life, school, relationships, what trauma (even intergenerational trauma) could be involved.

"I don't want to discredit it as a genuine diagnosis but I am really skeptical about the diagnostic framework, particularly as used by clinicians who claim to specialise in this area.

"It's being used as an explanation for people's difficulties too easily without considering other things."

It was hard to say "no" to a client or parent who was desperately seeking a diagnosis, she said.

"There's also a financial incentive to give people the answers they want.

"You're talking about a private business that's incentivised to keep clients on, send them onto the psychiatrist. It's big business, and it's concerning that the public don't know that, you've got very vulnerable people coming in.

"It's very frightening because the consumer has to come in with a lot of knowledge if looking for a diagnosis for themselves or their child."

Furthermore, the huge pressure on mental health services meant there was also political pressure to get people seen quickly, she said.

"I'm really concerned about this pathway of making it easier and faster for less qualified people to diagnose ADHD."

McBride said when a diagnosis was correct and properly managed and people were "well supported", stimulants were useful.

They could even reduce the risk of people engaging in other addictive and risk-taking behaviour, he said.

However, they did not work for everyone, and treating ADHD was often much more complicated than just popping a pill.

"And I'm concerned that at present there's been really little consideration given to monitoring any of these issues, educating the public about these issues, educating clinicians about these issues, and looking to contain some of these harms."

Ministry to monitor

The Ministry of Health said only vocationally registered specialist GPs and nurse practitioners who had knowledge and skills in ADHD assessment and treatment would be able to diagnose and start patients on stimulant medicines.

"They must be confident they can do this safely, follow accepted clinical guidelines, and meet the professional standards set by their regulatory authorities."

Prescribing would continue to follow "existing regulatory and clinical guidelines to ensure quality care and prevent misuse".

"As with any regulatory change implemented by the Ministry, we will continually monitor the new framework to mitigate any risk."