Family comforted teen landslide victims spent final days together

Max Furse-Kee and Sharon Maccanico were on holiday together with her family, when they were killed in the massive landslide that swept away four other people at a Mt Maunganui campground. Photo: Supplied/ Police

A memorial ceremony for young landslide victim Max Furse-Kee will be livestreamed, his mother said on Sunday, to remember an impactful life cut short.

The teenager died, along with his girlfriend 15-year-old Sharon Maccanico and four others, after a landslide struck a Mt Maunganui campground on Thursday 22 January. His body was formally identified by a coroner on 28 January, the day that would have been his 16th birthday.

Max's family was now trying to come to terms with life without him, his mother Hannah Furse said in a statement on Sunday.

"Our beloved Max was suddenly and unimaginably taken from us. Max was our communal baby, a beautiful soul who brought immense light, laughter, and love into our world.

"There was nothing that could have prepared us for this."

While Max's life was short in years, it had been "deeply meaningful" for those who knew him, she said.

The family had been "overwhelmed by messages of love, comfort, and support" sent to them from throughout New Zealand and around the world.

"While we do not have the capacity to respond individually, please know that we are reading them all, and they mean more to us than we could ever express."

Furse said it was special to her that Max was spending time with people who loved him when the tragedy struck.

"Max was not doing anything reckless, and this tragedy was not the result of poor judgement or a lack of care. He simply went to take a shower, in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"We take great comfort in knowing that Max spent his final days with Sharon, someone he loved so deeply, and with her family, who loved him too."

The memorial ceremony to celebrate his life would be held on Wednesday 4 February, but would be small, his mother said.

"We respectfully ask that attendance be limited to family and close friends. A live stream will be available for those who wish to honour Max from afar."

The family asked for privacy as they grieved.

"We are grieving not only the person we have lost, but all the milestones, memories, and future moments that will now never be. No words are big enough to capture this pain.

"Please keep Max and all the other affected families in your thoughts. Love your loved ones, life can be heartbreakingly unfair."

The family also wanted to thank those who had worked at the Mauao scene.

"We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to New Zealand Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand's Urban Search and Rescue (USAR), the Rapid Relief Team, all the machinery operators who worked extremely carefully, local Iwi, Kaitiaki and our incredible Police Family Liaison Officers.

"You have worked tirelessly to care for us and to bring Max home.

"We have seen how deeply this has affected everyone involved, and your compassion and kindness will help carry us through the days ahead."