Man charged after woman found dead in house

A woman has been found dead at a house on the Kāpiti Coast and a man has been charged.

Police were called to the Matatua Road address in the community of Raumati Beach about 1.15am on Monday.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested, and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was due to appear in the Porirua District Court on Monday.

A scene guard was in place overnight.

A homicide investigation is underway and forensic examination will be carried out at the property on Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 105 and quote the reference number 260209/8606.