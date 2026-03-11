Accused Christchurch sex offender found in Australia

An accused Christchurch sex offender declared too sick to stand trial in New Zealand because he had “months to live” has been found residing on Australia’s Sunshine Coast.

The A Current Affair show in Australia tracked Ronald Thompson down walking unaided up a stairwell at his Queensland waterfront home.

The 69-year-old was due to appear in court in 2023, facing 18 sexual abuse charges against six alleged victims.

But the trial was suspended after the court was presented with evidence claiming Thompson was “palliative” and had only “months to live”.

“This is one of those rare cases where the combination of all his medical issues means that he cannot have a fair trial,” a Blenheim District Court judge said at the time.

Thompson’s family said after the trial was stopped he had “gone overseas to spend his final months in peace”, claiming the media coverage had “caused a deterioration in his condition”.

Two years on, A Current Affair found the former carpet salesman walking around the Sunshine Coast with his dog without the assistance of a cane or walker.

“I haven’t made any recovery,” Thompson said when a A Current Affair reporter approached him outside an apartment block.

Ronald Thompson outside his Sunshine Coast home. Photo: Nine Australia

then showed footage of Thompson holidaying in the Philippines, drinking beers and smoking cigarettes. He justified the holiday because he used a wheelchair.

Thompson was well known in Christchurch in the 1990s, appearing on television ads for his business, Ron’s Discount Carpets.

The allegations against the carpet seller span 20 years, starting in 1981. After his name suppression was lifted last year, six more people have said they were victims of his.

One of Thompson’s alleged victims told A Current Affair he was “obviously not dying”.

“I would hope that he’s sent back to New Zealand and he’s tried for this. He needs to answer to it.”

Australian Federal MP Andrew Wallace, who lives on the Sunshine Coast, said Thompson’s visa should be cancelled.

“They should be acting under the character grounds under Section 501 of the Migration Act and Mr Thompson should be sent his marching orders back to New Zealand,” Wallace told the programme.

- Allied Media