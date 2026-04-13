Cyclone caused significant amount of damage, acting mayor says

A car written off in flood waters waiting to be towed. Photo: RNZ / Marika Khabazi

Whakatāne acting mayor Julie Jukes says Cyclone Vaianu caused significant amount of damage, and the full extent is not yet known.

Vaianu is tracking south-east away from mainland New Zealand, after causing power cuts, flooding and road closures across the east coast of the North Island.

Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell is to visit Whakatāne region on Monday.

The Chatham Islands are under a strong wind watch until 9am.

A strong wind warning remains in place for the Tararua District, and strong wind watch is also in place for Wairarapa until 7am.

Evacuated Hawkes Bay residents are still to find out when they can return to their homes, while Bay of Plenty evacuees were allowed to go back on Sunday evening.

Most of the 10,000 households whose power was cut have been reconnected, but First Light Network's website shows 870 homes in Wairoa remain without power, while 440 homes in Gisborne are disconnected. Horizon Networks is reporting a handful of outages and PowerCo had just over 500 still off the grid on Monday.