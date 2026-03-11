Person critically hurt after car hits cafe

Photo: ODT files

Three people have been hurt - one critically - after a car collided with a cafe in Auckland.

Emergency crews were called to William Souter St in Forrest Hill, on the North Shore, about 8.55am today.

A person was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

St John said another person suffered moderate injuries, while a third had minor injuries.

A worker at the cafe said a woman was sitting outside and her daughter was also hurt.

She said she was shaken by the crash, and the shop was damaged with a broken wall.

Only one vehicle was involved, police said.

William Souter St has been closed between East Coast Rd and Morton Ave.