Person critically hurt after car hits cafe

Three people have been hurt - one critically - after a car collided with a cafe in Auckland.
Emergency crews were called to William Souter St in Forrest Hill, on the North Shore, about 8.55am today.
A person was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
St John said another person suffered moderate injuries, while a third had minor injuries.
A worker at the cafe said a woman was sitting outside and her daughter was also hurt.
She said she was shaken by the crash, and the shop was damaged with a broken wall.
Only one vehicle was involved, police said.
William Souter St has been closed between East Coast Rd and Morton Ave.