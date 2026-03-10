Ceremony in Christchurch to remember mosque attack victims

Photo: CCC

Christchurch City Council will hold a formal commemoration event this month to remember the victims of the 2019 mosque attacks.

Mayor Phil Mauger said the service was being held at the request of the whānau of the shuhada of the mosque attacks to remember "those who were lost, those who were injured, and all whose lives were changed forever" on March 15, 2019.

The commemoration will take place in the area surrounding the Peace Bell at the Christchurch Botanic Gardens from noon on Sunday, March 15.

The service will begin with a minute’s silence, followed by a mihi whakatau from mana whenua.

The names of the 51 shuhada will then be read, with the Peace Bell tolling in remembrance of each person.

A musical interlude and a prayer of remembrance will follow. The service will conclude with the laying of wreaths, led by the mayor.

"While we have been supporting initiatives led by the community, we have also worked with the families to establish a formal commemoration which will be held each year going forward," Mauger said.

"This civic memorial is a moment for us to come together as one community.

"We remember those who lost their lives, stand with their families, and recommit ourselves to building a city where everyone feels they belong."