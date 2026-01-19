Ban on rock pool harvesting considered

A group of people at the Army Bay rock pools. Photo: MARK LENTON / SUPPLIED

The government is making moves to stop people stripping rock pools of sealife in north Auckland.

On Saturday, more than 100 Whangaparāoa residents protested against what they say are busloads of people plucking out everything from crabs to sea cucumbers.

Local iwi Ngati Manuhiri is seeking a two-year ban on harvesting shellfish along the city's eastern coastline to allow marine life to recover.

Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones told RNZ's Morning Report programme today he is considering bans and an education campaign.

"It's grown into an issue that's certainly generated a lot of passion thanks to the local community," he said.

Jones said most of the people beach-combing were migrants, hence the need for an educational campaign.

He has sought urgent advice from Fisheries New Zealand on how to respond to over-harvesting at the site, which was being prepared.

He said a rāhui, a temporary ban on access, could be enforced by the government.

"We need to ensure that when we introduce these prohibited measures, that not only are they going to be effective, but we don't create too many unwanted consequences because this particular problem is attributable to unvetted immigration," Jones said.

University of Auckland marine biologist Andrew Jeffs earlier told RNZ as the country had become more ethnically diverse, it had put pressure on species that were not always harvested here.

"People have different tastes in what they like to eat and enjoy, and harvesting from the shore of fresh seafood material is something that they enjoy.

"It's about managing that activity so it doesn't damage the environment, and whoever, whether it's the community or government, needs to work with those people to make it possible for them to have some of that enjoyment, but without damaging the environment."