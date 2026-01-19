Luxon invited to join Trump's Gaza 'board of peace'

US President Donald Trump and New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Luxon in South Korea last year. Photo: Getty Images

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has been invited to join US President Donald Trump's 'board of peace' for Gaza as the White House tries to push beyond the ceasefire.

A draft charter for the organisation, which will be chaired by Trump, has been sent to a number of world leaders - including Canada's Mark Carney, Türkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Argentina's Javier Milei.

It is unclear exactly how many countries have received invitations.

A spokesperson for the prime minister said he welcomed the beginning of the next phase of the peace plan for Gaza.

He was invited to join the board and will give it "due consideration".

Bloomberg revealed the text of the document said each country that accepted the invitation would be represented by its leader and would be given a term of "no more than three years".

If a country wanted to stay on, Bloomberg said, it would have to make a cash contribution to its efforts of $US1 billion ($NZ1.7 billion).