Group may have used pool at scene of unexplained death

The unexplained death was reported on Kerr St in Devonport on January 1. Photo: NZ Police

Police are urging a group who may have been at the address of an unexplained death in Auckland at the start of the year to come forward.

Officers were called to 9 Kerr St in Devonport about 11pm on New Year's Day.

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe said police believe a group - including an adult and at least two children - may have visited the address earlier in the day, and used the pool.

"We do not believe these people were present at the address at the time of the death, however we are asking that they come forward to enable Police to confirm their movements and any observations they may have made."