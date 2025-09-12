Governor-General has term extended

Dame Cindy Kiro. Photo: Government House

The Governor-General's term is being extended, because her original end date may clash with next year's election.

Dame Cindy Kiro's tenure was due to end on October 21, 2026, but will now end on March 31, 2027.

She was appointed in 2021, succeeding Dame Patsy Reddy in the role.

"As happens from time to time, 2026 will see the five-year term of the Governor-General and three-year election cycle coincide," the Prime Minister said.

While a date for the 2026 general election has not been set, the Governor-General plays an integral part.

They are required to issue the writ for each election, set the date for it to meet again, be satisfied parties are able to reach a majority before a government can be formed, and appoint the Prime Minister.

They then summons the Parliament and preside over its State Opening, and read the Speech from the Throne.

Christopher Luxon said he asked Dame Cindy to agree to the short extension, to manage any timing issues that may otherwise arise with a new appointment.

It is not the first time this has happened.

In 2005, then-Prime Minister Helen Clark extended Dame Silvia Cartwright's term, so the selection and appointment processes for a successor did not coincide with the pre-election period.

While her original end date of April 4, 2006 was well after the 2005 election, new Governors-General are often announced months before their start date.