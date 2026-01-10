Armed police arrest three after Dunedin manhunt

Armed police took three men away from this Kaikorai Valley property. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Armed police who swooped on a Dunedin house are believed to have arrested fugitive Caleb Lynn who was at the centre of a city-wide manhunt.

Police have been appealing for information on the whereabouts of Lynn, wanted over aggravated robbery and other alleged offences, since Tuesday.

A witness told the ODT nine police cars and a team of armed officers surrounded a house on Kaikorai Valley Rd around 5.30pm.

After using a loudspeaker to communicate with those inside the house they led away a woman and two men, one of whom was believed to be Lynn.

Police said in a statement officers executed a search warrant at the address.

"Two men, age 27 and 33, and a 28-year-old woman were arrested on existing warrants to arrest and are expected to appear before the Dunedin District Court on Monday, January 12 on a number of serious charges, including aggravated robbery.

"Police thank those members of the public who shared information which assisted our investigation."

An armed police officer at the cordon in Kaikorai Valley Rd. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Armed officers also closed a section of Kaikorai Valley Rd between Kaikorai Valley College and Stone St

The Otago Daily Times understands Lynn, who has a distinctive "$" tattoo on one side of his face, was at the centre of a city-wide manhunt involving armed officers and road spikes on Thursday.

The manhunt took place after a string of vehicle thefts, including a courier van.

Caleb Lynn. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A witness on Thursday afternoon said they saw a man fitting Lynn’s description sitting in the passenger seat of a white Subaru being pursued by police.

A second witness yesterday told the ODT they crossed paths with a man they too believed was Lynn on a platform at the Dunedin Railway Station, about 7am on Tuesday.

A New Zealand Post spokesperson confirmed the courier van — which was stolen from Outram on Thursday morning — was one of their vehicles.

NZ Post was co-operating with police and had started its own investigation.

They did not say whether any packages or mail had been stolen.