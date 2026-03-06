Neighbours' dispute turns violent in Dunedin

Photo: RNZ

A woman was punched in the face when an argument between neighbours escalated in a Dunedin suburb.

Police were called to an Andersons Bay address after reports that a man and woman were loudly arguing with one another, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

When police arrived shortly after at 8.30pm, the neighbours were still arguing.

Officers quickly discovered the 41-year-old man had punched the 39-year-old woman in the face.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics and the man was arrested and charged with common assault.

He would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

