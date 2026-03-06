House badly damaged in Southland fire

Photo: RNZ

A home is seriously damaged after a fire in Southland overnight.

Fire and Emergency says the property in Mataura, near Gore, was well alight by the time crews arrived at about 9.15pm on Thursday.

A spokesperson says nobody was home, but the house suffered extensive damage and fire crews had to call for backup from another station.

The blaze was under control by 10pm, but fire crews remained at the scene until midnight.

Police have had a scene guard in place overnight until a fire investigator arrives later this morning.