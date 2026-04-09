Former ISSN driver returns to lead trust

Invercargill Secondary School Network Trust chairman Rex Capil has joined network director Elley Lineham-Peters in the work of the trust to help support young people at risk of or already disengaged in the education system. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A driver in the forming of the Invercargill Student Support Network Trust has returned as its chairman. Invercargill’s Rex Capil took over the role earlier this year from former James Hargest College principal Mike Newell.

The trust was established in 2006 and one of its first roles was to establish the Invercargill Student Support Network (ISSN) with programmes beginning at the end of 2007.

The ISSN provides help to students at risk of or already disengaged from education.

Mr Capil said the role appealed to him because it was an area he cared about.

‘‘[It] touched all key areas of interest and passion I have for young people, education and community-led development’’.

He had been part of the team which formed the trust and was a previous board member.

‘‘I strongly believe in supporting education providers and young people’s futures.

‘‘We need to resource and support now so we have a better community now and into the future.’’

He was also keen to give back to the community which had given much to him throughout his life.

He was a strong believer in partnership and working together to get results for the community rather than the former power and control model.

His past roles included Waihopai Primary School and Southland Girls’ High School board of trustees chairman, Southland Softball board chairman and Active Southland board member.

At present Mr Capil is the Oceania World Baseball Softball Confederation president and Invercargill City Council’s community spaces and places group manager.

ISSN director Elley Lineham-Peters said Mr Capil brought a wealth of governance and leadership experience to the role as well as a ‘‘deep’’ commitment to the Southland community.

‘‘With a proven track record in strategic leadership and sector expertise, Rex is well positioned to guide our board as we continue to strengthen our strategic direction and deliver positive outcomes for our rangatahi.’’