Survival 'remarkable' as climbers rescued from Fiordland mountainside

Two climbers await rescue on the side of a mountain near Sabre Peak this morning. Photo: NZ Police

Two climbers were rescued today after spending three nights on a precarious Fiordland mountainside in what police are calling a "remarkable" survival story.

The climbers had been stranded on a steep mountainside near Sabre Peak in Fiordland National Park, when they were found on the third rescue attempt by the Southern Lakes Helicopter.

They had run out of food and been sheltering in a two-person bivvy and sleeping bags, police said in a release this afternoon.

"Their survival is remarkable," Southland Search and Rescue Coordinator Sergeant Dougall Henderson said.

"They had been stranded on the steep mountainside for three nights, sheltering in a two-person bivvy and sleeping bags, which became saturated during prolonged exposure to severe weather.

"They had run out of food, and believed they would not have survived another night on the mountain."

Police said a Personal Locator Beacon was activated in the Sabre Peak area about 4.30pm Wednesday and a Southern Lakes Helicopter was dispatched.

However, the helicopter was unable to carry out the rescue due to heavy rain and low cloud.

The Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand passed on information to police so they could launch a search and rescue operation.

On Thursday morning the brother of one of the climbers informed police he had received an emergency SOS satellite text message from the climbers.

The messages confirmed they were uninjured, although unable to move due to the severe weather.

Another rescue attempt that day was unsuccessful, again due to the conditions.

Sgt Henderson said police maintained contact with the climbers via satellite and kept them updated as to the rescue's progress.

The helicopter was able to rescue the stranded climbers this morning.

"About 7am today, the Southern Lakes Helicopter crew successfully located the climbers and carried out a 100-foot-long line extraction (30m) from the mountainside," he said.

Both climbers were checked by a doctor on board the helicopter and transferred to Te Anau for further assessment.

Sgt Henderson said the outcome highlighted both good decision-making by the climbers and the challenges faced by rescue services in alpine environments.

"The climbers made the right decision to activate their beacon early and remain in place once the weather deteriorated," he said.

"They were well equipped and they communicated clearly using satellite messaging, and that allowed rescuers to make informed decisions while waiting for a safe weather window.

"This was also an outstanding effort by the helicopter crew, operating in an extreme and unforgiving alpine environment. Their ability to safely locate and extract the climbers using a long line technique prevented what could have been a far more serious outcome."

He added it was a timely reminder of the unpredictability of Fiordland weather and the limitations of rescue operations in mountainous terrain.

"Even when help is on the way, adverse weather can delay rescue efforts," Sgt Henderson said.

"People heading into alpine or remote areas need to plan conservatively, monitor forecasts closely, and carry appropriate emergency equipment – including a PLB or satellite communication device, or both."

Police encourage anyone venturing into remote or alpine environments to leave their intentions with a trusted person, check weather conditions in advance, and be prepared to delay or abandon plans if conditions deteriorate.

- Allied Media