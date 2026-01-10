Homicide inquiry after man fatally shot

Photo: RNZ / Kim Baker-Wilson

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man in the south Auckland suburb of Manurewa.

Emergency services were called to Balfour Road around 11.10pm on Friday after reports that a man had been shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cordons remain in place, while police conduct a scene examination at the address.

A postmortem will take place tomorrow.

Residents of the area can expect to see an increased police presence as they make enquiries.

Police believe there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact police on the number 105, and can quote reference 260109/6338.