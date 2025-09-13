All Blacks suffer record loss against Springboks

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The result means South Africa retain the Freedom Cup.
South Africa started strongly and had the All Blacks under the pump, but the hosts absorbed the pressure before taking the momentum as they began playing with width and pace.
The All Blacks continued to stretch the South African defence but wing Cheslin Kolbe snatched an intercept try against the run of play to help the visitors level the score at 7-7.
New Zealand hit back through a McKenzie penalty goal to go ahead 10-3 and that's how the score would remain after a fast paced first half at a sold out Sky Stadium in Wellington.
The Springboks struck first in the second half scoring a try not long after the halftime break with Cheslin Kolbe bagging his second five pointer. The try was converted to put the tourists ahead 14-10.
The All Blacks were on the back foot and struggled to get back into the game, with South Africa scoring another try to make it 29-10 with just 10 minutes to go.
The Springboks weren't done yet, crashing over for their fifth and sixth try to put the result even further beyond doubt.
Final score 43-10, the All Blacks' heaviest ever defeat.