All Blacks suffer record loss against Springboks

Leroy Carter of the All Blacks charges forward during the Rugby Championship match against the Springboks at Sky Stadium in Wellington this evening. Photos: Getty Images

The All Blacks have fallen to a 43-10 loss to South Africa in their Rugby Championship clash in Wellington, their biggest ever defeat.

The result means South Africa retain the Freedom Cup.

South Africa started strongly and had the All Blacks under the pump, but the hosts absorbed the pressure before taking the momentum as they began playing with width and pace.

South Africa fans show their support.

The All Blacks scored the first try as they got outside the Springboks defence to put left wing Leroy Carter over in the corner on test debut. Carter's try was converted by fullback Damian McKenzie, 7-0 to the All Blacks.

The All Blacks continued to stretch the South African defence but wing Cheslin Kolbe snatched an intercept try against the run of play to help the visitors level the score at 7-7.

New Zealand hit back through a McKenzie penalty goal to go ahead 10-3 and that's how the score would remain after a fast paced first half at a sold out Sky Stadium in Wellington.

The Springboks struck first in the second half scoring a try not long after the halftime break with Cheslin Kolbe bagging his second five pointer. The try was converted to put the tourists ahead 14-10.

Damian Willemse of South Africa dives over to score a try

South Africa kept the pressure on and kicked a penalty goal to extend their lead to 17-10 and they would dominate the first 20 minutes of the second half, with scoring another try to go ahead 24-10.

The All Blacks were on the back foot and struggled to get back into the game, with South Africa scoring another try to make it 29-10 with just 10 minutes to go.

The Springboks weren't done yet, crashing over for their fifth and sixth try to put the result even further beyond doubt.

Final score 43-10, the All Blacks' heaviest ever defeat.