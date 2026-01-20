‘Money motivated family’ gang not a threat yet: police

An emerging gang could be attempting to gain a reputation an expert warns, after one of its members was recently accused of serious crimes in Dunedin.

The group call themselves "money motivated family" and formed from a group of prisoners about July last year.

Some members of the gang had distinctive dollar-sign tattoos, which they had received while behind bars.

But Dunedin police said they were not concerned about the group and did not consider them a real gang.

Corrections alerted police to the crew, which appeared to be mostly Canterbury-based, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

"What actions they take when they’re released is obviously of interest to us.

"If they continue to offend, then we’ll have an interest in them," he said.

"They don’t appear to be nationally based ... I’d be more concerned if there were other people joining this group in other parts of New Zealand, particularly the North Island."

At least one member had appeared in the Dunedin District Court after an alleged three-week crime spree in the region.

Police were aware of less than 10 members, including an identified leader of the enterprise, but about half of them were currently locked up.

"With six of them now in jail, obviously that hinders the ability to go and recruit or travel to other towns to try and recruit," Snr Sgt Bond said.

Unlawfully taking vehicles, driving offences, burglaries and robberies were among the crimes the group had allegedly committed.

Some members were associated with other gangs before Money Motivated Family, and sociologist Dr Jarrod Gilbert said moving between gangs was becoming more common.

"It’s perhaps one of the biggest changes in the gang scene.

"It used to be that you would find a gang and then you would stay with it ... even if you decided to leave, often other gangs wouldn’t want you because you’ve shown that you can’t commit," he said.

"Now, it’s been incredibly common, not just to change from one gang to another gang, but to maybe change two or three, four times. That is a huge change in the last 10 years."

There was potential danger in a collective trying to "project strength" to prove itself or gain a reputation during its infancy, Dr Gilbert said.

It was not unusual for new gangs to form, but not many would stand the test of time.

"You need to establish yourself and have good numbers and be attractive to other groups," he said.

"As strange as it sounds, the gang environment is competitive in the same way people have different options to join different sports teams."

Typically recruiting was not required, as people would come to them, he said.

"There’s so many existing gangs, there’s often got to be a reason why people aren’t involved or moving toward them.

"So why are they setting up on their own?

"There are often reasons for that which may mean they’re doomed to fail," he said.

"Scores" of enterprises formed and only made a "small splash" before petering out, but there was no way of telling which ones would endure, Dr Gilbert said.

A local tradie, who declined to be named, was aware of one member of the Money Motivated Family.

"If you live in Dunedin, you know which gang members to avoid and which ones not to avoid," he said.

"I would not be caught dead near that m............"

He confirmed the new gang connection was the reason the man got a dollar-sign tattoo.

"Personally, I just describe them as losers."

felicity.dear@odt.co.nz , Court reporter