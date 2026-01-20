Tony Brown dashes All Blacks coaching role hopes

Tony Brown will be staying with the Springboks until after the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Photo: Getty

Tony Brown has revealed he has no get-out clause to join the All Blacks and will be staying with the Springboks until after the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

While he has unequivocally endorsed former running mate Jamie Joseph to replace Scott Robertson as All Blacks coach, Brown will not be in the frame to form part of the new staff.

Speculation the coveted attack coach has a get-out clause that would enable him to get out of his four-year deal with the Springboks and skip straight to the All Blacks has been wide of the mark.

Brown told the Otago Daily Times this morning no such clause existed.

"I’ve signed through to 2027."

So he is definitely staying with the Springboks until after the World Cup?

"Correct."

Brown did not hesitate when asked if he endorsed Highlanders coach Joseph to replace Robertson.

"Always. Yeah, always."