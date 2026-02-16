Driver fatigue thought to be behind Lake Hayes crash

Driver fatigue is thought to be the cause of a crash near Lake Hayes yesterday that left two Australian tourists injured.

Queenstown police area response manager Senior Sergeant Glenn Wilkinson said a vehicle with four occupants was travelling east on State Highway 6 when it veered off the road and hit a tree near the Lake Hayes Pavilion about 4.30pm.

A woman was flown to Dunedin Hospital, and a man was transported to Lakes District Hospital.

It appeared the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel, Sen Sgt Wilkinson said.

The incident was a reminder for all drivers to take regular breaks during long trips, or to change drivers if possible.