Brazier calls time on superb career

Black Fern Kelly Brazier in action against Australia in Wellington last year. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Former Otago star Kelly Brazier is hanging up the boots.

Brazier, who grew up in Dunedin and attended Otago Girls’ High School, has called time on an illustrious career with the Black Ferns and Black Ferns Sevens spanning 18 years.

The 36-year-old played 44 tests for the Black Ferns, including winning the Rugby World Cup twice, and last year became the second woman to play in four world cups.

During her tenure with the Black Ferns Sevens, she won two world cup titles, seven world series titles, gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, silver at the Rio 2016 Olympics, bronze at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and silver at the World Cup the same year.

‘‘I reached a point where both my body and mind started to feel the wear and tear and I wanted to step away while I could still contribute at my best,” Brazier said.

“Growing up in New Zealand, I was like any other kid with a dream of representing my country and playing at the Olympics.

‘‘To have done that not just once, but multiple times is something I’m incredibly proud of. It’s truly been an honour and privilege to represent New Zealand and something I’ll always hold close to my heart.

Brazier will transition to coaching, having recently been the assistant at the Global Youth Sevens and with the New Zealand development sevens side.

She has been appointed as the Chiefs Manawa assistant for the upcoming Super Rugby Aupiki season and previously was an assistant in Japan.

The Black Ferns’ bumper 2026 season just got bigger.

The New Zealand women are set to play at least eight tests this season after the final Pacific Four schedule was released yesterday.

They will play the United States in Sacramento on April 12, and Canada in Kansas City on April 18. The Black Ferns were already scheduled to meet the Wallaroos in the Sunshine Coast on April 25 as part of the series.

The clash against Canada will be circled on the calendar as the Black Ferns look to avenge their 2025 Rugby World Cup semifinal loss. They were outclassed by Canada, losing 34-19. The Canadians were eventually runners-up to England, while the Black Ferns won bronze.

The Black Ferns pumped the US Eagles 79-14 when they met in Auckland last year.

It is set to be a busy year for the Black Ferns, who will be under the guidance of new head coach Whitney Hansen, replacing Allan Bunting.

They meet the Wallaroos again in August, head to South Africa to play the Springboks women in September, and host France in a three-test series in October as part of the revamped WXV competition.