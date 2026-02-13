Super development competition confirmed

New Zealand Rugby has confirmed details of a structured Super Rugby development competition.

The Highlanders, through their Bravehearts, have usually had a second-string team that gets a couple of games each season.

Now there is a proper development programme that will run concurrently with the first couple of months of the big dance.

Importantly, that will mean little disruption to club rugby.

All five New Zealand Super Rugby clubs will get five games for their development sides, offering an important opportunity for fringe players, provincial youngsters and those returning from injury to get some action.

The Highlanders play their first game in the development competition against the Crusaders in Timaru tomorrow, and the rivals return to Timaru on March 6.

Other games for the Highlanders are against the Blues (Tahuna Park, February 20), the Hurricanes (March 20, as a Super Rugby curtain-raiser) and the Chiefs (New Plymouth, March 27).

Former South Canterbury and North Otago coach Nigel Walsh has been named head coach of the Bravehearts.

While the annual Super Rugby under-20 tournament has, regrettably, been canned in favour of a provincial age-group event to be confirmed, NZR is soon to confirm details of an under-20 development programme.