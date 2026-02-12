Brazier retires to focus on coaching

Kelly Brazier passes the ball for the Black Ferns against Australia last year. Photo: Getty Images

Black Ferns and Otago great Kelly Brazier has played her last international game.

After 18 years of playing rugby at the highest level Brazier said she knew it was time for the next chapter of her career.

"I reached a point where both my body and mind started to feel the wear and tear and I wanted to step away while I could still contribute at my best," Brazier said of the timing of her retirement.

Widely regarded as one of the most versatile playmakers in New Zealand, Brazier made a significant contribution to women's rugby during an illustrious playing career across XVs and sevens.

With 44 tests for the Black Ferns, the two-time Rugby World Cup winner became the second woman to play in four World Cups in England last year, completing a return from injury to play her first test since 2021.

Brazier has also won two Sevens World Cup titles, seven World Series sevens titles, Olympic and Commonwealth gold medals, silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics, bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and silver at the Sevens World Cup that same year.

She is originally from Dunedin, playing the majority of her early rugby for the Otago Spirit, having debuted for the team as a 15-year-old in 2004. In 2017 she moved north to the Bay of Plenty.

Kelly Brazier carries the ball for the Otago Spirit against Hawke's Bay in 2012. Photo: Craig Baxter

"Growing up in New Zealand, I was like any other kid with a dream of representing my country and playing at the Olympics. To have done that not just once, but multiple times is something I'm incredibly proud of. It's truly been an honour and privilege to represent New Zealand and something I'll always hold close to my heart.

"My journey wasn't always smooth sailing, but it was during those challenging moments that I learned the most about myself and what I was capable of."

Off the field, Brazier had been working with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) to help develop her as a coach.

Most recently she was an assistant coach at Global Youth Sevens and with the New Zealand Development Sevens team.

She had also been appointed Chiefs Manawa assistant coach in this year's Super Rugby Aupiki. Prior to this, she was Brave Louvre Club Assistant Coach in Japan for the Taiyo Seimei Women's Sevens Series.

"My retirement decision came with exciting opportunities to transition into coaching, something that has always been a passion of mine and it felt like the perfect time to embrace the next challenge and share the knowledge I've gained with the next generation of players."

A 15-year-old Kelly Brazier at an Otago Spirit training. Photo: Craig Baxter

Black Ferns Sevens head coach Cory Sweeney said it had been "an absolute privilege working alongside her to reach the milestones she has".

"Kelly is a true professional with world-class habits, a competitive mindset that never breaks and a rugby IQ up with the best in the world.

"When I think of Kelly, training ethic and a heart to match is what stands out. She has not only been world-class on the field but her willingness to support, house and nurture future athletes is also a great attribute of hers. Kelly is a wahine trailblazer, leaving a legacy and pathway for the next generation."