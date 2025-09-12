Man died in bathroom at Christchurch bar

Photo: Google

A man has been found dead at a Christchurch bar about two hours after he had asked to use the bathroom.

The Rockpool Bar manager told the New Zealand Herald the man entered the premises just after 7.30am on Friday and asked to use the bathroom.

But the cleaning staff did not find him until 9.30am.

The manager told the Herald staff did not realise the man had been in their for two hours.

Police said the incident was a "non-suspicious medical event".