South the spot to be for partial solar eclipse

A partial solar eclipse captured from the European Space Agency's Proba-2 minisatellite back in 2015. (File photo) Photo: ESA/ Proba-2

New Zealand is in for another celestial treat next week with a partial solar eclipse which will only be visible for handful of countries.

It comes only a couple of weeks after stargazers across Aotearoa were given a glimpse of a blood moon or total lunar eclipse.

The total lunar eclipse was visible across New Zealand early on 8 September, as the moon passed through Earth's shadow.

But next Monday, 22 September, a rare partial solar eclipse should be visible (weather permitting) in the early hours across the country.

A partial solar eclipse was a rare event which had not been seen in New Zealand for at least a decade.

Stardome said the partial lunar eclipse was so special as only a handful of countries would have the opportunity to witness it.

"The amount of sun that is blocked by the moon depends on your specific location," it said, "here in Auckland we will see around 60 percent of the sun blocked, but the further south you go, the more of the sun is blocked."

The eclipse would be visible between 6am and 8am, with the "maximum eclipse" occurring at 7am, according to Stardome.

"The sun will rise partially covered by the moon, appearing as a glowing crescent, low on the eastern horizon."

A clear and unobstructed view of the eastern horizon at 7am would give people the best chance of seeing the eclipse, Stardome said.

"Eclipse ends just after 8am when the moon will slip clear of the sun's disc, ending the eclipse," it said.

Unlike the blood moon earlier this month, Stardome said there was an important safety reminder for this event - unlike a lunar eclipse, eye protection would be needed.

"It's never safe to look directly at the sun without proper protection. You'll need certified solar viewing glasses. Regular sunglasses are not safe for solar viewing."

It said solar viewing glasses could be purchased online or from the Stardome giftshop in Auckland directly.

For anyone in Auckland, Stardome said it would hold a free viewing party on top of One Tree Hill between 6am and 8am, as long as the weather allowed.

If anyone wanted to photograph the partial solar eclipse, they would need to make sure they had a solar filter to cover the lens of their camera before shooting the sun, Stardome advised, to stop permanent damage being done to the sensor in a camera.

How much of the sun will be blocked for different regions

• 60 percent in Auckland

• 61 percent in Tauranga

• 62 percent in Gisborne

• 63 percent in New Plymouth

• 66 percent in Wellington

• 68 percent in Greymouth

• 69 percent in Christchurch

• 71 percent in Queenstown and Dunedin

• 72 percent in Invercargill