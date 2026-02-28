'Faster and more efficient': AI scribe tool being used in emergency departments

Health Minister Simeon Brown. Photo: RNZ

The health minister says a doctor using an artificial intelligence scribe tool is able to see, on average, one additional patient per shift.

Simeon Brown has announced every emergency department in the country now has access to the tool, which records consultations and generates draft clinical notes, referral letters and follow-up summaries.

He claimed 80 percent of surveyed staff at Auckland's Middlemore Emergency Department said it improved productivity or efficiency, while 84 percent said it had a positive impact on their overall experience and wellbeing during a shift.

"This places New Zealand among the fastest health systems in the world to move from pilot to nationwide frontline AI use in emergency departments, helping clinicians spend more time with patients and less time on paperwork," Brown said.

"AI will never replace clinical skill or judgement, but it will play an increasingly important role in supporting frontline healthcare staff and helping patients access care faster and more efficiently, now and into the future.

"We will continue investing in digital technology that puts patients at the centre of the healthcare system, improving access to care, and delivering better health outcomes for New Zealanders."