Police name teen victim of fatal Bluff Highway crash

Emergency services at the scene of last week's crash. Photo: Toni McDonald

Police have named the young man who died in a crash on the Bluff Highway last week.

He was Caleb Wilson Moss, 19, of Invercargill.

Police earlier said they were called to a two-vehicle crash on Bluff Highway (SH1), near the intersection with Kew Rd, at about 6am on Thursday, September 11.

The highway was closed for several hours while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

Police extended their sympathies to Caleb’s family and friends.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, police said in a statement.