Monday, 15 September 2025

Inquiry expected into Phillips case: Luxon

    1. News
    2. National

    Tom Phillips. Photo: Supplied
    Tom Phillips. Photo: Supplied
    Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says he expects there will be an inquiry into the handling of the Tom Phillips case by government agencies.

    Phillips died in a shootout with police in the early hours of Monday last week, after spending nearly four years on the run with his children.

    "There's a number of questions I think that need answered, and so it is my expectation there would be an inquiry as to how government agencies have acted over the last four-year period," Luxon said.

    He said there are "legitimate" questions to ask of how police and Oranga Tamariki handled the case.

    "An inquiry into how government agencies have acted, essentially . Exactly what form that needs to be, we'll take advice."

    Cordons on Te Anga Road in the Waitomo region were removed at the weekend, nearly a week after Phillips' fatal interaction with police.

    RNZ