Children flee burning school bus

Four children were on board when the bus caught fire. Photo: Supplied / Police

A bus carrying children has been extensively damaged by a fire.

Emergency services were called to the fire near the north Auckland village of Leigh just before 8.30am on Friday.

Police said the bus, which was on Pakiri Road, was "extensively damaged" by the blaze.

"Four children were onboard at the time of the fire and they have all been safely removed," Sergeant Mark Stallworthy said.

"It's fortunate that no one has been hurt."

Sergeant Stallworthy said Pakiri Road is down to one lane until about midday.