Rescue teams sent as North Island braces for drenching

Forecast heavy rain is prompting fears of landslides in parts of the North Island. Photo: DJ Mills via RNZ

Rescue teams have been sent to the North Island's east coast in readiness for more heavy rain and the risk of landslides.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand this morning said it had sent two Urban Search and Rescue teams to the area.

"Our deploying specialist teams are there to support our volunteer brigades and strengthen local capacity, helping communities stay safe and supported during this weather event," Assistant National Commander Ken Cooper said.

"One team is prepositioned in Hicks Bay and the other at Te Araroa. Both teams are equipped with drones and rescue equipment," Ken Cooper says.

"The wet weather is likely to increase the risk of landslides in already saturated conditions and we're asking the public to stay alert and take care.

Tauranga City Council earlier urged residents to evacuate immediately if the ground moved or there was another landslide.

Periods of heavy rain or showers and a chance of thunderstorms were expected in the region from noon.

The council said there was a higher chance of landslides because of the rain that had already fallen in recent weeks.

Six people died in a slip at Mt Maunganui last month, and two at a home in Welcome Bay in Tauranga.

There were still 40 slips on Mauao, and recent monitoring had found unstable land.

As a precaution, the council on Friday morning said it would close Adams Ave, between Pilot Bay and the Maunganui Rd roundabout, from 8am.

"This is a precautionary approach following geotechnical advice about the current risks on Mauao from anticipated rainfall from Friday to Saturday."

No timeframe was given, the council saying it would only reopen once the rain had finished and experts had seemed it safe. The footpath on the 'shop side' of Adams Ave would remain open.

Drenching for North Island

MetService has this morning updated its severe weather alerts to cover almost all of the North Island.

These include orange heavy rain warnings for Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, and Gisborne/Tairawhiti.

For most of the rest of the island yellow heavy rain watches have been issued.

In the South Island, from Buller to South Westland and parts of Canterbury and South Canterbury there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Residents of the North Island's east coast were told to expect up to 200mm of rain in some places.

"Peak rainfall rates are very dependent on localised downpours or thunderstorms, and may reach 25 to 40mm per hour during Saturday morning," MetService warned.

"Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions [are] possible."