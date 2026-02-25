New rules regarding cycle lanes, e-scooters, buses proposed

File photo: Gerard O'Brien

The government is proposing to make it legal to ride e-scooters in cycle lanes.

It is part of its work to "fix the basics" in the New Zealand transport system, with consultation opening today on two packages for rule changes.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop said transport rules are not something many people think of until they run into a problem.

"It might be a parent unsure whether their 10-year-old is allowed to ride their bike on the footpath, a driver not clear how much space to give a cyclist, an e-scooter rider not sure if they can use the cycle lane, a bus stuck waiting to pull back into traffic, or a truck operator tied up in paperwork just to move an empty trailer between depots.

"We are fixing the basics by making sure the rules are clear, practical, and reflect how people actually use our roads every day."

The first package focuses on lane use and everyday road rules, while the second focuses on heavy vehicles.

In the first package, the government is proposing to:

• Allow children up to age 12 (inclusive) to ride their bikes on footpaths, helping keep younger riders safer and reflecting common practice;

• Introduce a mandatory passing gap of between one and 1.5 metres, depending on the speed limit, to give motorists clearer guidance when passing cyclists and horse riders;

• Allow e-scooters to use cycle lanes;

• Require drivers travelling under 60 kilometres per hour to give way to buses pulling out from bus stops;

• Clarify signage rules so councils can better manage berm parking.

Bishop said many children already ride on footpaths even though the current rule doesn't let them.

"Bringing the law into line with reality, with appropriate guidance and expectations around responsible riding, will help families make safer choices.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop. Photo: RNZ

"I acknowledge some pedestrians, including older people and members of the disability community, may have concerns. Education and clear guidance will be important, and parents and caregivers will need to ensure children ride at safe speeds and give way to pedestrians."

The second package relating to heavy vehicles proposes:

• Some permit requirements would be removed so rental operators can move empty high productivity motor vehicle truck and trailer combinations between depots and customers without unnecessary delays;

• Driver licence settings would be updated so Class 1 licence holders can drive zero-emissions vehicles with a gross laden weight up to 7500 kilograms, and Class 2 licence holders can drive electric buses with more than two axles with a gross laden weight up to 22,000kg;

• Signage requirements for load pilot vehicles would be made more practical;

• Overseas heavy vehicle licence holders would be able to convert their licences either by sitting tests or completing approved courses.

Bishop said these were "practical, common sense changes".

"They give operators more certainty to get on with their work, reduce compliance headaches, and support the transition to low-emissions vehicles, all while keeping safety front and centre."

Bishop said he encouraged everyone to have their say on the proposals, including parents, disability advocates, truck drivers and bus users.

"Good rules are built on common sense feedback from people who live by them."