Jacinda Ardern documentary nominated for two Emmys

Jacinda Ardern attends the Jacinda Ardern "Prime Minister" London Premiere at the Curzon Mayfair on December 1, 2025. Photo: Getty Images

A documentary about former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been nominated for two Emmy awards.

The production, Prime Minister, looks at how the world's then-youngest female head of government balanced motherhood with leadership, and navigated crises like the covid-19 lockdowns and the Christchurch terror attack.

The documentary was co-directed by Auckland-based filmmaker Michelle Walshe and American Lindsay Utz.

In a video posted to social media, Ardern's husband Clarke Gayford said they had been nominated for "not one, but two Emmy Awards."

He said the periods that the film looks at were some of the toughest times in their lives.

"It was awful in places.

"For one reason or another, I decided to pick up a camera, and film parts of it."

Variety Magazine in Los Angeles reported it had been nominated in the 'Best Documentary' category, and also as 'Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary'.