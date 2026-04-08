14 released prisoners dead by suspected suicide since 2023 - coroners

Those who spoke to RNZ painted a grim picture of life on the outside after leaving prison. Photo: RNZ/Calvin Samuel

The coroner's office says 14 people died in suspected suicides, after their release from prison over the past three years.

Parolees have described being thrown into the outside world without support and say more psychological support is needed.

The Corrections Department told RNZ it did not record the number of suicides. Parolees say Corrections doesn't record the data, because it would only make it look bad.

Those who spoke to RNZ painted a grim picture of life on the outside after leaving prison.

Their names have been changed for privacy.

Anthony was out on parole after doing time for a murder in the 1980s. He had a house, a mortgage and a job, but lost it all, after being recalled to prison in 2016, after nearly 20 years of living in the community.

Seven months ago, he was released into the unknown.

"The whole world had changed, phones and communications, and everything," he said.

Anthony was stuck with a curfew, travel restrictions and a bracelet on his ankle. He said there was little support.

"Once I was released, the psychological services side of it didn't eventuate.

"I tried to contact the person who said she was going to help me out here. I wasn't actually allowed to talk to her... the probation service, Corrections said that I wasn't allowed to contact her."

Anthony said the probation service had also made it harder for him to find work.

"I got out thinking that I'm going to get out here and I'm just going to do it," he said. "You know, I'm going to get a job, I'm going to be working, I'm going to get my mortgage, I'm going to, you know, and it didn't happen.

"Slowly, but surely, it's been breaking me down and I'm almost shattered."

He was so devastated, he wanted to go back to prison and said those in the community needed more support.

"Out here, it's a struggle and the struggle is real.

"If we can't get some form of support, especially mental, then that's what's going to kill us, is that mental side of it - the stress and the strain of actually being out of society for so long, and then they open the door and kick you out, and go, 'There you go, have a good day, hope you do well, bye'."

The coroner's office was still investigating the cases of suspected suicides.

"As these cases are active, the responsible coroners are still investigating all the relevant factors of the death," it said.

An earlier finding from coroner Bruce Hesketh called for urgent psychological care for long-term prisoners, before and after their release.

His decision came after a prisoner, who had served nearly 30 years inside, took his own life just months after re-entering society.

Another parolee, David, said he had also had issues with probation getting in the way of employment and said Corrections had been a roadblock, rather than a helping hand.

"I would say I've received zero support," he said. "If anything, they've tried to hinder, you know, stop me from doing my own work."

David said, if the urgent psychological support called for by the Coroner was put in place, it would have to be done without Corrections.

"Basically, you're in fear the entire time that, if you say the wrong thing, they're going to throw you back in prison and they make it very clear that, if they have any sort of inclination that there's any sort of issue, they will just recall you and that includes depression."

Both parolees believed Corrections did not record data on suicides, as it would reflect badly on the department.

In response, Corrections said it was exploring how to strengthen data collection and analysis, when it came to deaths by suspected suicide in the community.

Corrections chief mental health and addictions officer Emma Gardner said those managed by Corrections in the community could access the same mental health services available for all members of the community and it was exploring ways to better connect people on community sentences with those services.

"Community Corrections staff track the progress of people we manage in the community and works with them to address their re-integration needs," she said.

"We refer them to appropriate services when risks or challenges are identified, which includes mental health services, if the person shows signs of mental distress, or being at risk of suicide or self-harm."

Waikato University psychology associate professor Armon Tamatea had worked as a field psychologist and research adviser in the Corrections system.

He said there would be merit in collecting data on parolee suicides.

"Firstly, to establish the extent of the issue, and then Corrections, Te Whatu Ora, other government institutions and services will be better prepared to address those issues for people coming through the pipeline that may well fit the profiles of people who have, regrettably, taken their lives in the course of those transitions. "

Tamatea supported the recommendation from coroner Bruce Hesketh's finding.

"If people seem to have been in a type of vacuum for a long period of time, then come back out into quite a bewildering world, that can be quite overwhelming," Tamatea said.

"I think I would certainly support that comment that folk who are serving sentences of that magnitude ought to be priorities."

Where to get help:

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.