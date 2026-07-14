Net population loss to Australia shrinks, slightly

Data indicates a net total of 28,500 people left New Zealand for Australia in the year ended December.. File photo

Slightly more arrivals from Australia indicates fewer New Zealanders moved across the Tasman last year than the year before.

Stats NZ says latest provisional data indicates a net total of 28,500 people left New Zealand for Australia in the year ended December.

"The net migration loss from New Zealand to Australia in 2025 was smaller than the loss of 31,100 in 2024," international migration statistics spokesperson Dave O'Donovan said.

Traditionally there had been a net migration loss from New Zealand to Australia, averaging about 30,000 a year during 2004 to 2013, and 3000 a year during 2014 to 2019.

The latest stats were a big improvement on the record annual net migration loss from New Zealand to Australia of 43,700 in the March 2012 year.

Separately, Stats NZ said visitor arrivals in the month of May increased nearly 7% (6.66%, 12,700) on the year earlier.

Visitors from China and Australia accounted for more than half of the total visits.