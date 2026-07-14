Surface flooding on roads as snowmelt lifts rivers

Rapid snowmelt is causing rivers to rise in parts of Otago, leading to surface flooding on some of the region's roads.

The Central Otago District Council this afternoon said there were reports of surface flooding and some streams/rivers overflowing around the network.

Last week's wild weather brought heavy snow to the South, and milder weather this week has caused it to start melting, increasing flows in waterways.

There has also been some heavy rain in parts of the province today and the council said the flooding was expected to get worse overnight and continue into tomorrow.

It said Reef Rd ford crossing near Oturehua was closed, and Danseys Pass remained closed from the gates near the hotel.

The council urged particular caution around Ida Valley / Oturehua, Wedderburn, St Bathans, Kyeburn and Matakanui/ Omakau.

Teams would "continue to monitor and clear what they can", but motorists were advised to expect surface flooding.