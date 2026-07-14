Veteran broadcaster Paul Henry to stand for ACT Party

Veteran broadcaster Paul Henry will run as an ACT Party candidate this election, leader David Seymour announced in Auckland this morning.

Henry is one of the country's best-known personalities, recognised for his long television and radio career and his provocative, often polarising interviewing style.

He previously ran unsuccessfully for National in the Wairarapa electorate in 1999, defeated by Labour's Georgina Beyer.

Henry was appointed to TVNZ's board last year, but told reporters he had resigned from the role this morning as it was now "untenable" for him to stay on.

Paul Henry made the announcement with ACT leader David Seymour at an upmarket Auckland hotel this morning. Photo: RNZ

Addressing reporters from the rooftop terrace of the five-star QT hotel in Auckland, Henry said he had decided to re-enter politics because of his hopes for grandchildren and his fears of a Labour government.

"Let me tell you: if [Labour win], it will be a complete disaster," he said.

"This is a particularly vital election. In the last three years, the country has been nudged in the right direction, but only nudged. It needs a huge lurch in the right direction."

Henry said he had been thinking about joining ACT "without realising it" since he delivered a speech at a party rally two years ago.

The ACT Party had earlier promoted the event as a "major election-related announcement", only teasing it as a "very exciting" development.

More to come. . .