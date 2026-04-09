Road closed as police swarm area

A section of Malone Road is closed. Photo: RNZ

Armed police are guarding a scene in Lower Hutt and have shut off a section of Malone Road.

A resident has told RNZ he heard sirens from about 8.30am on Thursday.

Police will not give any information at this stage.

A reporter at the scene said, as well as armed officers, there were people in white forensics suits taking photos of items on the grass berm.

A tent has been set up across the footpath and part of the street, and another marquee has been erected on a property's front garden.

The road is cordoned off between Bauchop Road and Galway Street.

More to come...