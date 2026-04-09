Road closed as police swarm area

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Armed police are guarding a scene in Lower Hutt and have shut off a section of Malone Road.
A resident has told RNZ he heard sirens from about 8.30am on Thursday.
Police will not give any information at this stage.
A reporter at the scene said, as well as armed officers, there were people in white forensics suits taking photos of items on the grass berm.
A tent has been set up across the footpath and part of the street, and another marquee has been erected on a property's front garden.
The road is cordoned off between Bauchop Road and Galway Street.
More to come...
This story was first published on rnz.co.nz