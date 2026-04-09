Thursday, 9 April 2026

Road closed as police swarm area

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    A section of Malone Road is closed. Photo: RNZ
    A section of Malone Road is closed. Photo: RNZ
    Armed police are guarding a scene in Lower Hutt and have shut off a section of Malone Road.

    A resident has told RNZ he heard sirens from about 8.30am on Thursday.

    Police will not give any information at this stage.

    A reporter at the scene said, as well as armed officers, there were people in white forensics suits taking photos of items on the grass berm.

    A tent has been set up across the footpath and part of the street, and another marquee has been erected on a property's front garden.

    The road is cordoned off between Bauchop Road and Galway Street.

    More to come...

    This story was first published on rnz.co.nz

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