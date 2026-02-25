Wednesday, 25 February 2026

Car speeds off after drive-by shooting in Christchurch

    1. News
    2. National

    Armed police swarmed a Christchurch street early today after gunshots were heard.

    Officers were called after reports of a "firearms incident" at a property on Keri Pl, Hei Hei, about 4.35am.

    Detective Sergeant David Parker said a scene examination was ongoing at the property following the incident.

    "Police were called ... to reports a vehicle was seen leaving the area at speed.

    "It was also reported that gunshots were heard.

    "Police attended and located evidence outside the property, which was unoccupied, to indicate a firearm had been discharged."

    Parker said residents could expect to see a strong police presence "while officers make a number of enquiries, working to determine what happened".

    A resident who did not want to be named told the New Zealand Herald he heard two loud bangs just before 4.30am.

    He told the Herald a car came into the street at speed and occupants fired shots at the home before the vehicle sped off. 

    It comes after a man was shot during a suspected gang-related fight at a Christchurch house in Hoani St, Northcote, last week.

    Three men were arrested in relation to that incident, which left four people injured, one of them critically.

    Star News