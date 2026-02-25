Aussie cops charge NZer after extremist videos found on phone

Australian police have charged a New Zealand man over alleged violent extremist material. Photo: Supplied

Australian police say they have charged a New Zealand man found with videos of violent extremist material on his phone.

They say the 24-year-old was stopped for a baggage examination at Perth Airport on Monday after he arrived on a flight from overseas.

Police said his phone contained videos of a number of terrorist attacks, including violent killings overseas linked to varying ideologies, and videos showing manufacturing of home-made explosives.

The Western Australia Joint Counter Terrorism Team executed a search warrant at a Perth property and seized a computer.

The man has been charged with possessing or controlling violent extremist material.

Australian Federal Police Commander Nick Read said police worked closely with security partners to prevent the spread of violent extremist material, which undermined Australia's social cohesion.

"There is no place in Australian society for violent or extremist content, which terrorist organisations use as a tool to radicalise members of the community, particularly young or vulnerable people," he said.