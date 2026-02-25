Youth facing more psychological distress, finding it harder to get help: report

The report revealed that 23 percent of people aged 15 to 25 had experienced high or very high psychological distress in the four weeks leading up to the survey - up from 8 percent 10 years ago. Image: RNZ

Young people are facing more psychological distress and finding it harder to get specialist help, a new report says.

The Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission has released a snapshot of mental health and addiction services in the year to June 2025, using data from the NZ health survey.

It revealed 23 percent of people aged 15 to 25 had experienced high or very high psychological distress in the four weeks leading up to the survey - up from 8 percent 10 years ago.

The commission's chief executive, Karen Orsborn, said more work was being done to find out exactly why.

"We know that for young people, they live in a very rapidly changing world. They experience challenges due to what they see around climate change and financial challenges and the world at large. Online safety fits into there as well," she said.

Young people were also struggling to access specialist care - like psychologists, psychiatrists and other mental health professionals, with almost 400 fewer getting help than the previous year.

That was bucking one of the positive trends in the report which found, across all ages, about 6500 more people were able to use specialist services than the previous year - at total of 164,555.

Orsborn wanted to see the system really focus on reaching young people.

"The earlier somebody can have access to services when they need it... they do have better outcomes in the longer term. So getting that early access is really important," she said.

"There's a lot of really positive initiatives underway. So we have seen some great things happening and it's really just keeping that focus, keeping that leadership and the actions to really make a difference for change."

Across all ages, the report showed a mixed bag.

The number of people being turned away when they were referred to specialist services had increased.

However, waiting times had decreased, likely because there were 557 more specialist mental health workers than in March 2023, the report found.

There was still a 20 percent vacancy rate for psychiatrists.

Orsborn said the commission was carrying out its own detailed study to try to find out more about what is behind the statistics.

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO. This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202

Samaritans: 0800 726 666

Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up: 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787. This is free counselling for 5 to 19-year-olds

Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 or text 832. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, and English.

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

OUTLine: 0800 688 5463

Aoake te Rā bereaved by suicide service: or call 0800 000 053

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

Sexual Violence

NZ Police.

Victim Support 0800 842 846.

Rape Crisis: 0800 88 33 00.

Rape Prevention Education.

Empowerment Trust.

HELP (Auckland): 09 623 1700, (Wellington): 04 801 6655.

Safe to talk: 0800 044 334.

Tautoko Tāne Male Survivors Aotearoa.

Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) 022 344 0496.

Family Violence

Women's Refuge: 0800 733 843.

It's Not OK 0800 456 450.

Shine: 0508 744 633.

Victim Support: 0800 842 846.

HELP Call 24/7 (Auckland): 09 623 1700, (Wellington): 04 801 6655.

The National Network of Family Violence Services NZ has information on specialist family violence agencies.