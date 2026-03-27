Damaging winds batter Dunedin overnight

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Wild winds overnight have brought trees down in parts of Dunedin, and the city can expect further buffeting today.
A large limb broke from a tree in Queens Gardens during the storm, while a Mini had its windscreen broken and roof damaged after a tree fell on it in Balmacewen Rd about 4am.
Dunedin City Council roading crews are responding to roadwork signage and cones being blown about by the wind.
There are also fallen trees causing disruption and road closures on both Castlewood Road and Canongate.
MetService has a strong wind watch in place for coastal Dunedin, for 10 hours from 7am today.
The forecaster says northeast winds may approach severe gale in exposed places, especially on Otago Peninsula.
Much of the country has been hit by wild weather and MetService has a raft of severe weather warnings in place for both main islands.
An orange heavy rain warning for North Otago has now been lifted.