Damaging winds batter Dunedin overnight

A mini had it’s windscreen broken and roof damaged after a tree fell on it in Balmacewen Road at 4am on Friday morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Wild winds overnight have brought trees down in parts of Dunedin, and the city can expect further buffeting today.

A large limb broke from a tree in Queens Gardens during the storm, while a Mini had its windscreen broken and roof damaged after a tree fell on it in Balmacewen Rd about 4am.

Dunedin City Council roading crews are responding to roadwork signage and cones being blown about by the wind.

A large tree that splintered in high winds blocks Canongate, near the intersection with Serpentine Ave this morning. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

There are also fallen trees causing disruption and road closures on both Castlewood Road and Canongate.

MetService has a strong wind watch in place for coastal Dunedin, for 10 hours from 7am today.

The forecaster says northeast winds may approach severe gale in exposed places, especially on Otago Peninsula.

A large limb broke from a tree in Queens Gardens in Dunedin overnight.

Much of the country has been hit by wild weather and MetService has a raft of severe weather warnings in place for both main islands.

An orange heavy rain warning for North Otago has now been lifted.