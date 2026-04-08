Police investigate digger crash that closed motorway

Both north and south bound lanes of the Southern Motorway were blocked after a digger fell from a truck and straddled the concrete medium barrier. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Police are appealing for dashcam footage as they investigate how a digger came off the back of a truck and blocked Dunedin's Southern Motorway for three hours today.

Officers were called to the incident about 10.40am and found the digger blocking multiple lanes.

A witness said a southbound Cargill Contracting truck appeared to have lost a wheel and hit the concrete median barrier.

“The digger that it was carrying has toppled off the side of the truck over the barrier into the northbound lane,” the witness said.

The motorway was blocked in both directions for a time, and traffic was being diverted at the Main South Rd off-ramps, into Concord and Kaikorai Valley Rd.

The digger was removed and the motorway reopened around 1.40pm.

"Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing, and police are appealing for information from the public to assist in those enquiries," police said in a startement.

Anyone with dashcam footage or who witnessed the incident was urged to contact police through 105 and reference event number P066019039.

About 2pm NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised that the motorway had reopened in both directions, but urged motorists to take care as congestion eased.

Two ambulances, three police vehicles and a number of fire appliances attended.

No injuries were reported.