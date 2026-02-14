Little pub proves popular Field Days attraction

Breiana Bennetts (front) promotes My Little Pub at the Southern Field Days this week, watched by Cherie Altenburg and Dixon Rooney. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Forget fairies at the bottom of the garden — how about a pub?

One of the most popular sites at this week’s Southern Field Days at Waimumu was My Little Pub, a Christchurch-based business which is creating small but authentic pubs.

The idea was born during the Covid-19 lockdown when one of its founders, Gary Altenburg, who owns a joinery business, found himself without a pub to visit and some time on his hands.

Having fitted out dozens of pubs throughout New Zealand over the years and having also enjoyed drinks in Irish and English pubs, the seed was sown to give people the opportunity to have their own little pub in their backyard.

A few short months later, a family team started delivering custom-crafted Little Pubs to clients throughout New Zealand.

T. O’Loughlin’s was the first Little Irish Pub built in December 2020. It was named after Mr Altenburg’s father-in-law, Terry O’Loughlin, who was treated to a surprise when it was unveiled with his name on it, painted in the colour of the O’Loughlin home country and adorned with historic family photographs.

The Little Irish Pub very quickly became a hit with the family, workmates, neighbours and anyone who spotted it on the back of the truck travelling through Christchurch streets on its way to its new home.

About 30 pubs had since been sold and, at the end of last year, pubs were delivered to properties in Kerikeri and Riverton on the same day, showing their spread through the country.

Mr Altenburg’s niece, Breiana Bennetts, said the pubs appealed to people who enjoyed entertaining and wanted a comfortable space to spend time and bring people together.

There were five different sizes and the pubs came fully fitted-out, including television and sound system — "everything you want and need in a pub" — only requiring to be moved on to the site.

A mini-Cardrona pub had been sent to a property south of Auckland for a "publican" who had fond memories of the real Cardrona Hotel.

He named it Caroline Hotel, after his wife — something Ms Bennetts described as a "very wise move" for him to get the purchase over the line.

