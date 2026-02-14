Golf course sells

The nine-hole Lake Hawea golf course has sold after more than a year on the market.

The course, which covers 20ha, recently sold for an unknown price to unidentified buyers, who are continuing to lease the course to Lake Hawea Golf Course manager and previous co-owner Tim Lambeth.

Mr Lambeth, who bought the course in 2017 with Nicky Mead of nearby Dingleburn Station, said this week he was pleased to continue running the course under its new ownership.

The club, which has about 500 members, was established in 2000.

The land’s most recent rating valuation, as of 2024, was $2.53 million. The rural-zoned property was advertised as "a strategic landholding that will appeal to golf enthusiasts, investors, land bankers and syndicates alike".