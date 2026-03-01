Musical playground, turf land trust grants

The Central Lakes Trust has approved $1.4 million in grants in its most recent round of funding.

The grants are to support a ‘‘diverse range of community initiatives across the region’’ and include an innovative musical playground in Wānaka, a new sports facility in Alexandra and expanded vocational training opportunities for secondary students.

Wānaka Musicians Incorporated (WMI), the organisers of Wānaka’s ‘‘Stars in Your Eyes’’ concert received $20,000 to support the construction of a musical playground in Three Parks.

WMI secretary David Baker said the playground would offer so much more than entertainment.

‘‘It gives the community a fun, inclusive environment to build social and developmental skills through music and invites families to spend meaningful time together,’’ he said.

Wānaka-Upper Clutha community board member Cr Chris Hadfield said the CLT was an ‘‘awesome organisation which supports lots of varied arts and culture organisations in the region’’.

‘‘Arts and culture is an essential part of life and enriches everyday life and should be supported as much as possible,’’ he said.

In a statement, the trust said they had also awarded Dunstan and Wakatipu High Schools $64,000 and $61,000 respectively to support the delivery of Tradebase, a handson vocational training programme.

‘‘The programme is a partnership between the schools, Breen Construction, and the Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation,’’ the statement said.

Molyneux Turf Incorporated received about $500,000 towards developing new multisport turf in Alexandra on the grounds of Dunstan High School.

Blood Cancer NZ, Kiwi Harvest and Road Safety Education Limited were also among the 20 organisations to receive funding.