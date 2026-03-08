Jump in number of volunteers

John Milburn

Volunteer group Wheels to Dunstan have had an increase of up to 40% in volunteers and rides for the service.

Wheels to Dunstan is a volunteer-run, door-to-door donation-based transport service taking patients to Dunstan Hospital, Alexandra and Cromwell to meet the Hato Hone St John health shuttle to Dunedin Hospital.

It is a community-led project founded by the Rotary Club of Wa ¯naka and Wa ¯naka Masonic Lodge.

Last year they helped deliver record numbers of people to medical appointments, ensuring locals could access healthcare when transport was a barrier.

The service made a total of 366 trips transporting 471 passengers from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, an average of 30.5 trips per month transporting 39.25 passengers.

Volunteer John Milburn has been driving for Wheels to Dunstan for five years as he is a member of the Rotary Club.

He used his Mazda CX5 in the roster operated system and said he got a lot out of being a volunteer.

‘‘Being retired, I enjoy volunteering and, in addition to Wheels to Dunstan, regularly drive for Meals on Wheels and Community Link.

‘‘It is a brilliant service which enables Wa ¯naka folk who either can’t drive or don’t have their own means of transport to get to medical appointments at Dunstan and Dunedin hospitals that would otherwise not be possible.’’

He said the feedback from those he drove was positive and was a great feeling.

‘‘Passengers are always very positive and appreciative and, like most volunteers, I derive a lot of pleasure from helping others.’’

About 75% of trips are meeting the health shuttle, which takes passengers from Cromwell to Dunedin Hospital return, while 25% of trips are to Dunstan, Alexandra Eye Clinic or Cromwell specialists.