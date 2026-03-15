Trust on track with wellbeing of community

Upper Clutha tracks trust chairman David Howard (left) and contractor Greg Keen stand in front of the true right track which has recently started construction. PHOTO: EVIE SINCLAIR

A new ‘‘intentionally rough’’ public track is under construction at Hawea.

The new grade 3, 5km track is set to connect Camphill Rd and the Hawea Dam on the right side of the Hawea River.

It will mark 100km of tracks created by the Upper Clutha Tracks Trust (UCTT) since its start in 2006.

In a statement, the trust said the addition of new tracks was about enhancing community wellbeing.

‘‘Tracks promote health, wellbeing and outdoor physical activity.

‘‘This new track will be simple and intentionally rough with minimal construction, ideal for walking and running.

‘‘The track will also be accessible for adaptive bikes and off-road baby strollers, offering a quiet alternative to the commuter track on the opposite bank,’’ the trust said.

UCTT chairman David Howard said the Department of Conservation (Doc) had been fantastic supporters of the project.

‘‘The new track is on Doc land and we are really grateful to have a great relationship with them through this process.’’

Mr Howard said the addition of different tracks complemented the wider network.

‘‘We have had lots of feedback in the community for rough tracks.

‘‘It is more of an adventurous route.

‘‘It is similar to when the little Mt Iron track was being constructed, some people didn’t think they needed it because they already had Mt Iron, but it is a completely different experience.

‘‘The track on the other side of the river is a grade 2 track and has commuters, we need different tracks for different purposes,’’ he said.

The construction of the track would cost $130,000 and had been funded by community organisations and donors.

UCTT treasurer John Wellington said the trust relied on support from the local community and charitable trusts.

‘‘The Trust was formed in 2006 and since then have raised $2.4 million and invested that creating 20 new tracks,’’ he said.

The UCTT said it was proud of the support provided by Otago Community Trust, Central Lakes and the Hawea Community Association.

The new track was set to officially open by the end of winter. It had not yet been named.

Wilson Keen Contracting was building the track, having worked on previous projects such as the Lake Dunstan and Kawarau Gorge tracks.