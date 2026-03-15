Local SAR branch land new award from national body

Wānaka Search and Rescue has been recognised for the training tools it has created for its volunteer members. Wānaka SAR consists of specialist incident management, alpine, sub-alpine, canyon/swiftwater, drone and search dog teams. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Wānaka Search and Rescue (SAR) has received national recognition for training videos it made for its members.

Wānaka SAR received LandSAR New Zealand’s inaugural Takina Mai award for innovation thanks to a series of training videos emphasising locator beacon response, radio communication, use of grab bags for urgent response, medical kit and drug use, as well as helicopter safety

In a statement Wānaka SAR said the videos were produced by its sub-alpine team.

Wānaka SAR chairwoman Raewyn Calhaem said the group was ‘‘honoured and delighted’’ by the recognition.

‘‘As the busiest back-country all-volunteer SAR group in New Zealand, we are constantly seeking ways of advancing our already very high level of skills and were thrilled to get this recognition from the national body.

‘‘Our volunteers are constantly striving to ensure they are ‘mission-ready’ at all times and invest hours in training and mission preparation.

‘‘The outcome is a highlytrained volunteer team who perform search and rescue missions at a professional level,’’ Ms Calhaem said.

In the award presentation LandSAR said over the past year Wānaka SAR had demonstrated ‘‘exactly what Takina Mai represents — drawing others forward through shared learning’’.

‘‘These resources are not just helpful they are smart, accessible and forward-thinking.

‘‘By creating structured, highquality training videos, Wānaka SAR has enabled volunteers to refresh and build their knowledge in their own time, reinforcing learning outside of scheduled training nights.

‘‘At the same time, these tools strengthen organised group training, ensuring consistency, clarity and operational readiness.’’

The initiative enhanced best practice, improved health and safety awareness, supported operational effectiveness and created transferable resources that benefited the wider SAR community, it said.

‘‘In an environment where volunteers balance work, family, and service, Wānaka SAR has recognised the importance of flexible, modern training solutions and delivered them.

‘‘Wānaka Search and Rescue, thank you for your initiative, your foresight and your commitment to continuous improvement,’’ the award citation said.

Wānaka SAR consists of specialist incident management, alpine, sub-alpine, canyon/swiftwater, drone and dog teams.

It regularly responds to over 30 emergency callouts a year.