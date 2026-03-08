Reflecting on value of clean waterways

WAI Wānaka celebrates World Water Day. PHOTO: EVIE SINCLAIR

As World Water Day approaches on March 22, WAI Wānaka is inviting residents and visitors to consider a question: ‘‘what would you pay to keep your favourite swimming spots clean and safe?’’.

WAI Wānaka, in a press release, said behind the beauty of freshwater ecosystems was a reality: their protection required ongoing investment, monitoring and community action.

‘‘Nature doesn’t come with a clear price tag and as a result it is often undervalued,’’ WAI Wānaka chief executive Cat Dillon said.

‘‘Even our most seemingly pristine alpine lakes are facing increased pressures, from contamination to invasive species.

‘‘Caring for this freshwater isn’t free, but the cost of doing nothing is far greater.’’ Across the region water quality continues to face challenges linked to population growth, land-use change, climate pressures and the spread of introduced species.

These impacts threatened drinking water supplies, recreational safety, biodiversity, and the wellbeing of local communities, Ms Dillon said.

Research had shown that healthy freshwater and natural environments improved mental health, reduced stress, strengthened social connection and contributed to overall life satisfaction, she said.

‘‘Healthy lakes and rivers don’t just support ecosystems — they support people.’’

‘‘Our community thrives because of these natural assets.

‘‘Protecting them is an investment in our future, and for generations to come.’’

WAI Wānaka encouraged people, this World Water Day, to reflect on the value they placed on clean and safe water and consider how they could play their part in protecting it.